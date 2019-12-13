Real Estate Scoop Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Looks Towards 2020

On Friday, December 6, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 112th annual Installation Luncheon at the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Biltmore Hotel in Montecito.

The luncheon is held each year to thank the current association officers and board of directors, and to welcome and install the incoming slate of officers and directors who will serve throughout the next year. It is also an occasion to present annual awards of merit and recognition to deserving members of the association and noteworthy community members.

Outgoing Board President Thomas Schultheis thanked the SBAOR staff, committee chairs, and membership for their support and participation during the past year. He also recapped significant contributions that SBAOR made in 2019. These included raising over $10,000 for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s teen court program, and over $46,000 for Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara. Schultheis also made note of successful local efforts to change legislation surrounding Zoning Inspection Reports, and the creation of a new nonprofit organization called Smart Coast California.

Incoming Board President Staci Caplan looked towards 2020 and asked for engagement from the members at the local level and beyond. She shared both statistics about the housing crisis in California, and ideas for how SBAOR can be involved in solutions. Caplan was inducted by her mother and mentor, Diana Bull, a past SBAOR president herself who has served at the local, state, and national level.

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® 2020 Board of Directors:

Officers:

President – Staci Caplan

President Elect – Brian Johnson

Vice President – Jean Sedar

Secretary/Treasurer – Bob Walsmith, Jr

Directors:

Richard van Seenus

Erin Muslera

Patrick Rodriguez

Geoff Rue

Michelle King

Brianna Johnson

Michele Allyn

Todd Shea

Immediate Past President – Thomas Schultheis

Affiliate Director – Rick Wilson

The following awards were presented:

Community Service Award:Jacob Mansbach & Joseph Mansbach

REALTOR® Community Service Award:Sofie Langhorne

Howard Gates Award:John Chufar

Honorary Member for Life:Chris Agnoli

Affiliate of the Year:Marisa Holly

President’s Award:Kyle Kemp

REALTOR®Award of Excellence:Randy Glick

REALTOR®of the Year:Andy Alexander

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites