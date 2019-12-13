Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Looks Towards 2020
On Friday, December 6, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 112th annual Installation Luncheon at the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Biltmore Hotel in Montecito.
The luncheon is held each year to thank the current association officers and board of directors, and to welcome and install the incoming slate of officers and directors who will serve throughout the next year. It is also an occasion to present annual awards of merit and recognition to deserving members of the association and noteworthy community members.
Outgoing Board President Thomas Schultheis thanked the SBAOR staff, committee chairs, and membership for their support and participation during the past year. He also recapped significant contributions that SBAOR made in 2019. These included raising over $10,000 for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s teen court program, and over $46,000 for Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara. Schultheis also made note of successful local efforts to change legislation surrounding Zoning Inspection Reports, and the creation of a new nonprofit organization called Smart Coast California.
Incoming Board President Staci Caplan looked towards 2020 and asked for engagement from the members at the local level and beyond. She shared both statistics about the housing crisis in California, and ideas for how SBAOR can be involved in solutions. Caplan was inducted by her mother and mentor, Diana Bull, a past SBAOR president herself who has served at the local, state, and national level.
Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® 2020 Board of Directors:
Officers:
President – Staci Caplan
President Elect – Brian Johnson
Vice President – Jean Sedar
Secretary/Treasurer – Bob Walsmith, Jr
Directors:
Richard van Seenus
Erin Muslera
Patrick Rodriguez
Geoff Rue
Michelle King
Brianna Johnson
Michele Allyn
Todd Shea
Immediate Past President – Thomas Schultheis
Affiliate Director – Rick Wilson
The following awards were presented:
Community Service Award:Jacob Mansbach & Joseph Mansbach
REALTOR® Community Service Award:Sofie Langhorne
Howard Gates Award:John Chufar
Honorary Member for Life:Chris Agnoli
Affiliate of the Year:Marisa Holly
President’s Award:Kyle Kemp
REALTOR®Award of Excellence:Randy Glick
REALTOR®of the Year:Andy Alexander
