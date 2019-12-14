Letters More, Please

I’m a frequent visitor to Santa Barbara since the 1980s, and I became a reader of the Independent during my many stays. I also have encouraged my children and grandchildren to visit the area, and they have also grown to love the region. So it’s very upsetting to read A.L. Bardach’s excellent coverage of the cannabis industry’s settling in the region, and making it their home base, and not having A.L. Bardach’s extensive research more available online, and off, so that those of us who are fans and frequent visitors and care about S.B.’s future can be kept in the loop.

Add to Favorites