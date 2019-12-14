Letters PTSD Can Affect Many

I read with interest the article about the SBPD providing more comprehensive counseling services for officers who have PTSD as a result of their traumatic experiences on the job. In connection with this I would like to point out that there appear to be no support groups or publicly available support services in Santa Barbara for members of the general public (and their families) who have been diagnosed with PTSD for other reasons.

Editor’s Note: The county’s Behavioral Wellness department can connect residents who need PTSD resources, often on a sliding scale or free consultations, with counselors in the community, including for issues outside the 1/9 Debris Flow or other local disaster. Please contact the community wellness team at (805) 364-2750.

