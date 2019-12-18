Announcement City of Goleta is Now Accepting Applications for Grant Funds

Over $100,000 is Earmarked for Local Non-Profit Organizations Applying for the Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant Programs

Are you a part of a local non-profit serving Goleta residents or know someone who is? If so, the City of Goleta has more than $100,000 in grant funds for which you can apply. Starting today, Monday, December 16, 2019, online applications will be accepted for both Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. This year, the application period has been extended through February 7, 2020, in order to accommodate the busy end-of-year period for non-profit organizations.

The City Council has set aside approximately $100,000 in General Fund monies for the Goleta City Grant Program. Recipients of this grant may receive up to $5,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community. Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Each year, the City of Goleta sets aside a portion of its Community Development Block Grant funding to support non-profits serving low-income residents, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness. CDBG funds are dispersed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which strictly regulates the use of funds. The City of Goleta reserves these funds for agencies who qualify for CDBG funding, serve the goals of the City’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan, and apply for a minimum of $10,000. For the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, the City distributed more than $33,000 to public services from its CDBG allocation.

Grant applications for both programs are accepted online via the ZoomGrants program. Once all applications are received the Mayor, Mayor Pro Tempore, and two Goleta residents appointed by the Mayor make up the committee that evaluates the applications and makes funding recommendations to the City Council. The Council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May of 2020.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to help your non-profit or community group. Visit https://tinyurl.com/goletagrant for additional information on both grant programs or contact Dominique Samario in the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department, at 805-690-5126 or dsamario@cityofgoleta.org.

Add to Favorites