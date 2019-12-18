Make Myself at Home Wonderful West Downtown Condo Bittersweet Vacancy on West Anapamu

Address: 417 W. Anapamu Street #A

Status: On the market

Price: $597,000

My dog, Scout, and I make thorough rounds of our west downtown neighborhood several times a day, taking at least a morning walk, a midday walk, and an evening walk. Sometimes, there’s a bonus walk thrown in as well. We traverse different routes, admire the changing foliage, and talk to whomever we meet along the way.

Our familiarity with the area has made me somewhat boastfully consider myself the unofficial mayor of this realm. That is, until I compared notes with my friend Kate and realized that Kate and her dog Millie should have undisputed claim to that title.

Kate has lived within the same two-block radius in Santa Barbara for 24 years. Of those years, 22 have been spent in what she calls her sanctuary, a lovely split-level two-bedroom condo at 417 West Anapamu Street.

Photo: Robert Watt Kitchen at 417 W. Anapamu Street #A

When I moved into the neighborhood a mere five years ago, Kate and I became friends. Now, Kate and Millie are moving to Arizona, and her sanctuary is for sale.

I walked up the street to visit Kate’s open house last weekend. Her sunny townhome is part of a complex of only 10 units, located on a cul-de-sac right across from the neighborhood park and playground, and only four blocks from State Street.

The front door opens into a large living room with high ceilings and big windows that let in the light. A pass-through breakfast bar peeks into the kitchen, dividing the two rooms and increasing the spacious, open feel. A stackable washer and dryer are tucked discreetly into a closet, and there’s built-in storage, plus, a handy half-bath sits just off the kitchen.

The living room opens onto a cute, private outdoor patio. Kate tells me that when she entertains, the patio becomes an extension of the living room, and it has seen its share of potluck dinners and soirees. Of course, this enclosed space also serves as one of Millie’s favorite lounging spots, as it’s fully fenced for pups and privacy.

Photo: Robert Watt Breakfast bar at 417 W. Anapamu Street #A

Both bedrooms plus the full bathroom are upstairs, arranged in a convenient Jack-and-Jill configuration. While it’s hard not to think of this cute condo as Kate’s place, I can imagine that the layout would be perfect for a family, or even two adults sharing the home in a roommate situation.

As Kate’s garage-less neighbor, I particularly covet her plethora of parking options. Each unit has an assigned parking spot and a garage, plus shared visitor parking spaces in the complex. The park across the street provides greenery and open space, plus the adjacent Anapamu Street footbridge is a shortcut to Super Cucas and the rest of the Westside. Scout and I use it on our walks as a not-so-secret sunset viewing spot, and I’m told it’s ideal to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July.

I relish and appreciate these locals-only perks, but I realize that my five years in the ’hood don’t hold a candle to Kate’s 24. She describes watching kids grow up and the neighborhood change over the years. Kate also shared a couple of her more subtle West Anapamu Street tips, particular to our vicinity.

Photo: Robert Watt Bedroom at 417 W. Anapamu Street #A

The stretch of Anapamu between State Street and the freeway is one of the best-lit streets in town. For us single lady dog walkers, it’s important that our streets feel safe and secure. Not as essential but just as delightful are the enviable acoustics in the area. Music from the Santa Barbara Bowl wafts loud and clear on certain nights, providing a surprising locals-only serenade.

Scout and I will continue to traipse the neighborhood, sticking to the well-lit stretches of West Anapamu at night and tapping our toes to the beat of the music during Bowl season. We will miss seeing Kate and Millie on our sojourns, but perhaps there’s room for more than one mayor in west downtown. If the right new neighbor moves in, they’ll enjoy the perks and possibly share the position as well.

417 W. Anapamu Street is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Hugo Mendez of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Hugo at hugo@villagesite.com or (805) 570-9198.

