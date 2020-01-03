Letters Not Amazon, No

Isn’t First Thursday an event to support local businesses?

But now it is an Amazon promotion.

Our own Downtown Organization is now directly contributing to the downfall of Santa Barbara businesses. The DO only exists to support Santa Barbara — and now, instead of doing anything to promote local retail, it is promoting the biggest online business in the world.

I see no reason to support an organization that is actively working against and hurting my local business.

Bob Ficarra uis the owner of Metro Entertainment.

