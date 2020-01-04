Letters Get Real

I was disappointed to see the Independent employing euphemistic language in the print “News of the Week” item about Patrick Galoustian. The news brief stated that the charges against Galoustian included “doping two women and having sex with them when they lacked the capacity to give consent” and referred to the incidents as “encounters.” The accurate term for this crime is rape. Rape is not “having sex,” and sexual assaults are not “encounters.” Don’t normalize criminal behavior by making it sound like a bad date.

