Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Maud Ranger and Hayden Carlson S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Senior Shooter and Dos Pueblos Soccer Captain

Maud Ranger, Westmont basketball

The senior averaged better than 18 points and 10 rebounds in three Warrior women’s wins. Against Alberta, Canada, she scored 24 points on eight three-pointers.

Hayden Carlson, Dos Pueblos soccer

The senior captain was named Most Valuable Player of the Hart Tournament after his header capped a comeback 3-2 victory over host Hart in the championship game.

