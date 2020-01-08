Login

Athletes of the Week: Maud Ranger and Hayden Carlson

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Westmont Senior Shooter and Dos Pueblos Soccer Captain

Maud Ranger and Hayden Carlson | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Jan 08, 2020 | 4:39pm

Maud Ranger, Westmont basketball

The senior averaged better than 18 points and 10 rebounds in three Warrior women’s wins. Against Alberta, Canada, she scored 24 points on eight three-pointers.

Hayden Carlson, Dos Pueblos soccer

The senior captain was named Most Valuable Player of the Hart Tournament after his header capped a comeback 3-2 victory over host Hart in the championship game. 

John Zant

Sports Editor

