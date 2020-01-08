Make Myself at Home Cute Carpinteria Condo Cute Condo Just Steps from the World’s Safest Beach

Address: 1314 Morrison Avenue

Status: On the market

Price: $1,595,000

When I turned the corner onto Morrison Avenue on Sunday afternoon, I was immediately enchanted by this little lane nestled near the corner of East Victoria and Olive Streets. Once I spied my intended destination, I was doubly entranced. The home at 1314 Morrison Avenue is a classic craftsman bungalow built in 1916. Surrounded by greenery, with a low-slung profile and a cozy front porch, this cottage is every bungalow lover’s dream.

A rustic flagstone walkway welcomes visitors past the front lawn up a few steps to the friendly porch. The inviting, west-facing entryway is the perfect space to spend lazy hours relaxing with a good book or chatting with neighbors as they stroll by.

Photo: Courtesy Kitchen at 1314 Morrison Avenue

The front door opens to reveal a bright living room, with the dining room and kitchen beyond. A hallway to the left holds two bedrooms and a bath in a Jack-and-Jill layout, and a peek past the kitchen reveals more living space.

The ground floor represents the home’s original footprint: a two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow typical of its era, with all the details lovingly cared for. But a second floor was also added to the back of the house to accommodate a master suite, making this home ready for more roomier housing needs.

I walked through the ground floor oohing and aahing over the home’s original details, as well as the nicely appointed upgrades. The first-floor bathroom, for example, has extra storage in a custom, wall-mounted wooden cabinet, plus sparkling fixtures blending vintage style with modern functionality and convenience.

Photo: Courtesy Living Room at 1314 Morrison Avenue

The living room has bright walls, gleaming hardwood floors, and large windows to let the sunlight stream in. A fireplace along one wall, with a black hearth and a white mantle, provides a cozy gathering place on chilly evenings.

The open pass-through between the kitchen and dining areas will keep conversation flowing and sight lines clear. While small, the kitchen offers gourmet stainless-steel appliances, plenty of clever storage, and stone countertops. One of my favorite touches here is the extra-wide sill on the picture window above the kitchen sink.

I was surprised to find a den beyond the kitchen. This bonus space ​— ​most likely part of the addition ​— ​accommodates the staircase up to the master suite, while hiding the laundry room behind a discreet doorway. The back door leads outside to another charming porch, this one with a view of the spacious backyard with lush trees, a small guest cottage, and another beguiling surprise: a treehouse built around a towering sycamore.

Photo: Courtesy Master bedroom at at 1314 Morrison Avenue

I couldn’t keep myself from exploring the backyard before I continued touring the house. The separate cottage is a studio with a half bath, perfect for a home office or guest room. Styled in a miniature version of the main house, it is adorable inside and out, with a front porch and rustic, open-wood-beamed ceilings in the main room.

A little patio behind the cottage holds the stairway to the treehouse. I climbed up to admire the view. Really more of an open platform than a traditional treehouse, it’s easy to imagine children playing pirate ships and magic castles there. But since the yard is fully fenced and completely private, the whole space could easily serve as an ideal adults’ sanctuary as well. There’s lots of room to get creative.

I finally made it upstairs and am certainly glad that I did. The master suite has a gorgeous bathroom with separate tub and shower, and an adjoining walk-in closet. The bedroom has cathedral ceilings and quite possibly my favorite detail in the house: a deep window seat that overlooks the backyard, with a view to the sycamore tree, treehouse, and all its goings-on.

This home combines so many favorite features: a quiet, desirable street that’s walk-to-everywhere convenient, and the charm of a century ago melded with modern style and convenience, all contained in a classic craftsman bungalow. Just as Morrison Avenue surprised me with its idyllic existence, the backyard of this home, with its fantastic treehouse centerpiece, will have me dreaming for days to come.

1314 Morrison Avenue is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Jeff and Marco Farrell of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Reach Marco at (805) 565-8108 or have2fish@gmail.com, or Jeff at (805) 565-8839 or jeff.farrell@camoves.com. Visit sbhomes4sale.com for more photos and information.

