Announcement No War with Iran — Day of Action

We Are Mobilizing!

With the Trump-engineered assassination of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani without warning or authorization and on foreign soil, a rolling worldwide crisis is on our hands. WE ARE EFFECTIVELY ON THE BRINK OF WAR. We could be facing nuclear options without reason or preparation.

All turn out to stop escalation!

Santa Barbara Stands for Peace. We Join the National No War with Iran — Day of Action

Thursday, Jan. 9, 4:30 p.m. — meet on the front lawn of the Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa Street

Organizers are putting together actions for Thursday across the country under the banner No War with Iran!

