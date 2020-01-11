Briefs Turnpike Sinkhole Under Repair

The sinkhole at Turnpike and the 101 has a repair schedule, Caltrans announced on Friday. Discovered on December 27 after the heavy Christmas rainstorm, the sinkhole goes down a good 40 feet from the top of the Turnpike on-ramp to the southbound 101; the on-ramp has been closed for the past two weeks.

Granite Construction workers will begin excavating to reach the broken corrugated pipe responsible for the cave-in, working Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. The repairs should be completed and the on-ramp back in one piece by February 3 if the weather cooperates. The work will cost about $1 million.

In the meantime, Caltrans advises southbound motorists to use either the Patterson Avenue or State Street highway entrances.

