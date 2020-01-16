Letters Let It Shine

Judicial Branch: It is your time to shine.

Think about the courtroom. The Judge is the most important figure. He or she rules on the environment. Which items are admissible. Which witnesses may be called to testify. How attorneys conduct their examinations of witnesses. These decisions are not left to the jurors.

The Constitution calls for Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to hold court. One hundred Senators must sit in silence as jurors. They must not communicate with the defendant or attorneys.

It is time for John Roberts to take his role by the horns and create a courtroom environment the public recognizes from countless TV dramas and personal experiences.

