Letters Wise Up

I try and try to enjoy the Independent, but it’s become a paper that only sides with the far left and no moderate views. The front page looks like it comes out of a store in Ojai selling crystals and books on astrology. You are so slanted in your view you publish; soon only Democrats will be allowed in the obits.

Wise up will you? There are just moderate folks reading this as well, but I end up using it to doodle on!

Add to Favorites