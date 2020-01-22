Announcement Registration Open for Upcoming CERT Training

GOLETA, CA, January 22, 2020 – The City of Goleta is hosting the year’s first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course in February and March 2020. CERT Training is free and designed to prepare you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in the event of a catastrophic disaster. Because emergency services personnel will not be able to help everyone immediately, you can make a difference by using the 24 hours of training in this class to save lives and protect property.

CERT training covers basic skills that are important to know in a disaster when emergency services are not available. With training and practice and by working as a team, you will be able to do the greatest good for the greatest number after a disaster, while protecting yourself from becoming a victim. Last October, CERT graduates participated in a countywide training drill. View the video here to get a first-hand look at what you will learn.

Classes will be held on eight consecutive Tuesday evenings from February 4th thru March 31st from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). You must be able to attend all eight classes in order to take the class. Space is limited, so sign up now to reserve your spot; you will be sent an email confirming your reservation by January 24th. If you do not get into the class, you will be contacted first for future courses. If you are interested in CERT training, but are unable to commit to the February/March dates, add your name to our waitlist and be the first to know about future courses.

If you have any questions on the course or about CERT in general, email CERT@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7571.

Add to Favorites