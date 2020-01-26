Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Letters

Punctual and a Pain

By Lindsay Weinberg, S.B.
Sun Jan 26, 2020 | 5:43am

Is anyone else sick and tired (and literally tired because of) the unnecessary horn sounding from the 6:45 a.m. train? Maybe I’m the only one?

While I have to grudgingly applaud the punctuality, I don’t appreciate the abrupt and unscheduled “alarm.” I have complained to Amtrak in the past (December 2018) and Amtrak did promptly and kindly respond.

The Amtrak website has a very easy to use feedback section. Go there and speak up if you’re fed up. I’ll thank you in my last hour of much needed sleep!

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.