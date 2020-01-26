Letters Punctual and a Pain

Is anyone else sick and tired (and literally tired because of) the unnecessary horn sounding from the 6:45 a.m. train? Maybe I’m the only one?

While I have to grudgingly applaud the punctuality, I don’t appreciate the abrupt and unscheduled “alarm.” I have complained to Amtrak in the past (December 2018) and Amtrak did promptly and kindly respond.

The Amtrak website has a very easy to use feedback section. Go there and speak up if you’re fed up. I’ll thank you in my last hour of much needed sleep!

