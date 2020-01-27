Announcement Join in Milpas Corridor Planning this Thursday, January 30

We heard you! On October 1, 2019, the City’s Public Works Department held a Listening Workshop to receive community feedback about walking, biking, traffic, parking, lighting, parkway trees, and landscaping needs along the Milpas Street between Canon Perdido and the Milpas Roundabout at US Highway 101. After the Workshop a survey was conducted to receive more information. The purpose of the Approach Workshop is to learn the themes of what we heard at the Listening Workshop and to review some approaches to address the themes. View Workshop Flyer here: https://civicaweb.santabarbaraca.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=225529

