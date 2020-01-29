Game of the Week Game of the Week: High School Girls’ Basketball Cabrillo at Santa Barbara

High School Girls’ Basketball: Cabrillo at Santa Barbara The Dons are undefeated in Channel League play and have a two-game lead on second-place Cabrillo. A victory over the Conquistadores on Tuesday would likely clinch a Channel League championship for Santa Barbara. The Dons are led by the backcourt tandem of Athena Saragoza and Caia Trimble. 7pm. SBHS JR Richards Gymnasium, 700 E. Anapamu St. $4-$6. Call (805) 966-9101 x5010.

