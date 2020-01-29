Film Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Third Weekend Free Screenings of Fest Award Winners

Although the sun has gone down on the 35th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, there is one last hurrah for filmgoers to enjoy — a weekend of free screenings. From Friday, January 31, to Sunday, February 2, three festival winners will show for free at the Riviera Theatre: The Flying Circus (Winner of the Jeffrey C Barbakow Best International Feature Film), Friday, January 31; The Birdcatcher’s Son (Winner of the Audience Choice Award, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Independent), Saturday, February 1; Bastards’ Road (Winner of the Best Documentary Award, sponsored by SEE International), Sunday, February 2.

The following is a list of the other festival award winners:

Sixth of June, Best Documentary Short Film

Sin Cielo, Bruce Corwin Award: Best Live-Action Short Film

Cosmic Fling, Bruce Corwin Award: Best Animated Short Film

Hope Gap, Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema

The Goya Murders, Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema:

The Exception, Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film

Liberté: A Call to Spy, ADL Stand Up Award

The Prison Within, Social Justice Award for Documentary Film

All shows play at 6:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre (2044 Alameda Padre Serra). Seating is first come, first served. See sbiff.org.

