Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Third Weekend

Free Screenings of Fest Award Winners

'Hope Gap', Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Jan 29, 2020 | 8:19am

Although the sun has gone down on the 35th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, there is one last hurrah for filmgoers to enjoy — a weekend of free screenings. From Friday, January 31, to Sunday, February 2, three festival winners will show for free at the Riviera Theatre: The Flying Circus (Winner of the Jeffrey C Barbakow Best International Feature Film), Friday, January 31; The Birdcatcher’s Son (Winner of the Audience Choice Award, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Independent), Saturday, February 1; Bastards’ Road (Winner of the Best Documentary Award, sponsored by SEE International), Sunday, February 2.

The following is a list of the other festival award winners:

  • Sixth of June, Best Documentary Short Film 
  • Sin Cielo, Bruce Corwin Award: Best Live-Action Short Film 
  • Cosmic Fling, Bruce Corwin Award: Best Animated Short Film 
  • Hope Gap, Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema 
  • The Goya Murders, Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema: 
  • The Exception, Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film 
  • Liberté: A Call to Spy, ADL Stand Up Award 
  • The Prison Within, Social Justice Award for Documentary Film 

All shows play at 6:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre (2044 Alameda Padre Serra). Seating is first come, first served. See sbiff.org.

