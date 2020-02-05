About Us Miranda de Moraes, News Intern Only Two Weeks In, She’s Covered a Human-Trafficking Conviction and the Women’s March

Photo: Courtesy Miranda de Moraes

Name: Miranda de Moraes

Title: News Intern

What got you interested in journalism, and why did you want to intern for the Independent? My hunger to unpack this crazy world and to empower people with information so we can all create more good is what got me into journalism. Plus, a love for writing. After a few years in Isla Vista, I developed an obsession with Super Cucas, where I would gobble up a burrito and the newest edition of the Independent. The Independent is everything I’m about: It’s exhilarating, honest, and popular.

What kinds of stories have you covered so far? From a human-trafficking conviction to the Women’s March to Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson’s women on corporate boards requirement, and a few briefs in between, I have been covering the latest in Santa Barbara by foot, pen, and even lens.

What are your career plans? Investigative journalism is my career calling right

