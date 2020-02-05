Make Myself at Home Queen of Canon Drive Timeless San Roque Gem

Address: 212 Canon Drive

Status: On the market

Price: $2,695,000

As I walked through the front gate and up the brick path toward the gorgeous English Tudor home at 212 Canon Drive last week, white petals from the graceful magnolia tree drifted down around my shoulders in the breeze. A more romantic welcome could not have been choreographed. The more I experienced of this charming home, I realized that this sweet greeting was right in tune with the magic I would find throughout.

The bones of the house are apparent from the street: It has classic Tudor wood detailing on the façade of the second story, accenting the steeply pitched roof in subtle yet characteristic style. The front door detailing dares visitors not to smile at the first of many careful yet unexpected touches: a bronze door knocker fashioned into a fox.

Inside, the front staircase rises impressively from the foyer, offering a clear line of sight upstairs and providing a dramatic, open tone as one enters the house. Gleaming oak floors lead to the living room on the left and the dining room on the right.

Photo: Will McGowan Living Room at 212 Canon Drive

The formal dining room is a classy yet friendly space, with unique wainscoting detailing on the walls and amazing mountain views out the front of the house. In the other direction, the living room features a commanding fireplace on one wall, while built-in bookshelves flank French doors on another, and wood-beamed ceilings soar overhead.

Through the living room lies a sunny family room, with floor-to-ceiling windows opening out onto the backyard. A broad archway and a wide pass-through both open into the kitchen.

The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, Caesarstone quartz countertops, a large center island, and a built-in buffet with a secret pull-out desktop for homework or culinary planning. A big corner breakfast nook gives a perfect option for after-school cookies or casual dining while the covered “appliance garages” keep countertop appliances cleverly camouflaged.

Photo: Will McGowan Kitchen at 212 Canon Drive

The home was exactingly renovated by the current owner, with careful attention to its original pedigree. The result is a blend of vintage style, plus thoughtful current conveniences and structural improvements. Owned solar, three-zone HVAC, and newer roof, plumbing, and electrical systems are some of its modern upgrades. Leaded glass, an interior “back” staircase, and coved ceilings are some of the original details. The home was recently designated an historic Structure of Merit, with Mills Act approval for a reduction in property taxes.

Upstairs, four of the five bedrooms are arranged in a traditional layout. The master bathroom steals the show, with an iron clawfoot tub paired with a white subway tile dual-zone shower and a fully sealed steam room in a sleek timeless combination.

The magic continues outside as well. Fruit trees flourish throughout the yard, and various nooks are perfect for intimate al fresco dining or large-scale entertaining. A sparkling pool runs the length of the backyard with a shallow Baja shelf at one end, a spa at the other, and an automatic safety cover.

Photo: Will McGowan Guest room at 212 Canon Drive

A separate bedroom suite has a separate entrance, opening its French doors for après-swim use as a beach cabana or full-time use as guest quarters. This newly renovated room delights with a hidden bed that rolls easily out for every-night convenience, or for slumber parties or other special occasions.

The overall atmosphere of this lovely home is both elegant and comfortable. I could’ve stayed there all day, but as I turned to leave, I gazed at the mountain view from the front porch and noticed that the petals were still sprinkling their magic. I went happily on my way, determined to keep the sweet spell of this home with me all day.

212 Canon Drive is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Bill Urbany & Alisa Pepper of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Bill at (805) 331-0248 or billurbany@gmail.com, or Alisa at (805) 570-5680 or alisapepper@gmail.com, or visit urbanypepper.com.

Add to Favorites