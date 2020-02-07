Letters Vote Das Williams

I have been impressed by the leadership abilities of Das Williams since he ran for City Council many years ago. During his tenure there, he thoughtfully wrestled with complex issues of development and preservation, of particular interest in my Bungalow Haven Neighborhood as we struggled to maintain our neighborhood’s historic character and address housing needs.

In 2015, when he served in the State Assembly, he took the bold move to co-sponsor AB 1369, the much-needed legislation to address California’s woeful failure of our education establishment to appropriately address dyslexia in our schools. It was a politically risky move, since powerful education unions and interests opposed it — on the mistaken grounds that there was no need for it. Das stood up for underserved students and families; eventually the bill passed unanimously, but it was watered down through the political process — to a series of “guidelines,” rather than requirements.

As a county supervisor, Das has continued his support of education and support for the 1 in 5 with dyslexia. Each year, during October, Dyslexia Awareness Month, his office publicly recognizes an individual or group that has provided outstanding support to the dyslexia education community.

There are many other reasons to support Das Williams in his bid for re-election as county supervisor, but for me, he has stood tall in two important issues that are very important to me: supporting neighborhood issues and supporting the needs of struggling students. I hope you join me in voting for him on March 3.

