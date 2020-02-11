Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Zosia Amberger and Amadou Sow S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors San Marcos Goalkeeper and UCSB Sophomore

Zosia Amberger, San Marcos water polo

The junior goalkeeper made nine saves in the Channel League championship match as the Royals held off Santa Barbara, 5-4. They will face Mater Dei in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs.

Amadou Sow, UCSB basketball

In victories over the top two teams in the Big West Conference standings, the 6′9″ sophomore had 30 points (making 12 of 13 shots) against Hawai‘i, and 21 points and 10 rebounds against UC Irvine.

