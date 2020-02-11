Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Athletes of the Week: Zosia Amberger and Amadou Sow

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors San Marcos Goalkeeper and UCSB Sophomore

Zosia Amberger and Amadou Sow | Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Feb 11, 2020 | 10:05pm

Zosia Amberger, San Marcos water polo
The junior goalkeeper made nine saves in the Channel League championship match as the Royals held off Santa Barbara, 5-4. They will face Mater Dei in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs.

Amadou Sow, UCSB basketball
In victories over the top two teams in the Big West Conference standings, the 6′9″ sophomore had 30 points (making 12 of 13 shots) against Hawai‘i, and 21 points and 10 rebounds against UC Irvine. 

John Zant

Sports Editor

