Letters Joan Hartmann for 3rd District

As a daughter who took care of aging parents until their passing, I saw first-hand how dedicated Joan Hartmann is to our senior citizens. Joan worked closely with the staff of the Solvang Senior Center to secure a long-term lease so the Senior Center could stay in its present location. She is currently doing the same for the Buellton Senior Center, which is located on a County Fire Department site. Talk of moving the Buellton center to a different location proved very unpopular with seniors and Buellton residents, who want the center stay in its present convenient, central location. Joan helped negotiate a long-term lease for the current center. She even arranged for the fire department to provide electricity during a power outage, so it can serve as a warming center and food distribution site in an emergency.

In addition, Joan currently chairs the Adult and Aging Network that is developing a Master Plan for Seniors in response to Gov. Newsom’s Initiative. This will determine future policies and procedures for Santa Barbara County seniors for year to come.

In addition to supporting seniors, Joan also chairs the K.I.D.s Policy Network and is the alternate for the County’s First Five Children and Families Commission. She also has promoted policies to ensure the libraries in the county can continue to offer hours, services, and programs to all citizens.

I strongly urge you to support Joan Hartmann on March 3. She truly is dedicated to providing critical services to the citizens of Santa Barbara County.

