Letters Das: A Natural Talent

I write this letter in strong support of Das Williams’s re-election as 1st District Supervisor. I have known Das since 2002–2003, when we were both marching up State Street to protest the looming War in Iraq. Even then, Das showed strong leadership qualities.

Since that time Das has taken his natural talents for policy work and problem solving to various municipal and state elected positions, and honed his government skills, gathering the knowledge and experience to serve our district. I have met with Laura Capps. She is friendly and intelligent. But she does not have the breadth of experience that Das brings to the job, and which serves us so well.

I appreciated Das’s position on dealing with cannabis. He felt that permitting and fees would allow regulation to control a new industry and provide economic support to our dying flower industry. I am disappointed that, in the county’s rush on this, some neighbors, including the City of Carpinteria, felt that they had been left out of the process. Subsequently, some of these concerns have been addressed. Others have not. I look forward to working with Das and further protect our citizens.

My endorsement of Das is based on the totality of his service and qualifications. In addition to his vase experience, he is a proven and stalwart defender of the environment, a consistent supporter of our 1st District’s multi-cultural diversity, and a strong progressive voice in government. Das is perhaps the most progressive member on the Board of Supervisors. As such, I hold him as a treasure to protect.

