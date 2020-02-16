Letters Vote Jason Dominguez for Assembly

Santa Barbara and Ventura County voters, remember Jason Dominguez for State Assembly.

As a City Councilmember, Dominguez proved to be an independent thinker who asked the tough questions. He also fought against overdevelopment.

The son of a teacher, Dominguez earned degrees from Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Heidelberg University. Always committed to our youth and schools, he has taught at both the high school and college levels. He is currently a law professor.

Dominguez has worked as a criminal prosecutor, taking on tough cases and serious crimes.

He has a strong record of fighting for the environment. In fact, Dominguez has a master’s degree in environmental law.

As a Republican who has known Dominguez since 2015, he is a Democrat that I support. He puts people over politics. Independents and his fellow Democrats should support him, too.

Let’s bring common-sense solutions to Sacramento. Vote Jason Dominguez for State Assembly.

Add to Favorites