Letters A Goleta Vote for Joan Hartmann

As the person who chaired Goleta’s Agriculture Protection Initiative effort, I know that Joan Hartmann understands and supports key values Goleta residents hold dear. Even before Joan Hartmann became Supervisor, she was instrumental in helping us protect Goleta’s largest remaining agriculture parcels.

Joan spearheaded Buellton’s successful Urban Growth Boundary initiative. This helped Buellton prevent urban sprawl and preserve its semi-rural character.

Thanks to Joan generously sharing her expertise with us, we were able to put Measure G2012 on the ballot to preserve Goleta’s agricultural heritage. Our measure was passed by 71 percent of Goleta voters of all political persuasions. As a result, no rezone of Goleta’s largest agriculture parcels can now occur without prior voter approval.

Since becoming Supervisor, Joan Hartmann has continued to be a great supporter of Goleta. Just a few examples include her support for ending oil drilling off our coast, closing down oil processing at Haskell’s Beach and effectively stopping explosive oil products from being shipped by truck or rail through our city. She has consistently worked to protect our access to Goleta Beach, and to preserve the Gaviota Coast, the foothills and other such County areas surrounding Goleta.

I urge everyone who cares about Goleta to vote for Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor in the March 3election. We need her experience and proven commitment to Goleta issues on the Board of Supervisors.

Bob Wignot is chair of the Goodland Coalition.

Add to Favorites