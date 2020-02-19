Dab on the Go with F/ELD’s Sauce Pen Mini
But Be Careful ― This Little Guy Packs Quite a Punch
F/ELD’s Sauce Pen taught me a few things. First, my THC tolerance ― especially in today’s market of concentrates, distillates, and other high-potency products ― is even wimpier than I thought. I’m not just a lightweight; I’m a flyweight. Second, it’s possible to hit a vape pen without hurting yourself. The tobacco industry gave the technology a bad rap by adding volatile compounds to their nicotine mixtures, but vaporizing pure cannabis is an entirely different story. And third, even if you have a low tolerance like me, you can still enjoy concentrates, as long as you’re careful.