The Cannabis Corner

Dab on the Go with F/ELD’s Sauce Pen Mini

But Be Careful ― This Little Guy Packs Quite a Punch

Live Resin on a Dabber | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 11:29am
Click Here For More Information About Our Subscription Service

F/ELD’s Sauce Pen taught me a few things. First, my THC tolerance ― especially in today’s market of concentrates, distillates, and other high-potency products ― is even wimpier than I thought. I’m not just a lightweight; I’m a flyweight. Second, it’s possible to hit a vape pen without hurting yourself. The tobacco industry gave the technology a bad rap by adding volatile compounds to their nicotine mixtures, but vaporizing pure cannabis is an entirely different story. And third, even if you have a low tolerance like me, you can still enjoy concentrates, as long as you’re careful.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tyler Hayden

Senior Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.