A ‘Merry’ Jane Holiday Gift List

Consumables — cookies and sweets, wine and spirits, coffees and teas, oils and spices — make great holiday gifts, especially for those who are tricky to buy for. Edibles (cannabis-infused treats) are a welcome treat for many, and our local dispensaries have impressively educated staff and top-notch customer service to help guide you.

Here are a few ganja gift ideas I like that have crossed my desk recently.

If chocolate is their jam, but they’re trying to avoid sugar, Zen Cannabis Zero-Sugar Milk Chocolate Bar is a great gift option for those who need to avoid sugar but don’t want to miss out on the delicious decadence of chocolate. Chocolate tasting is one of my core competencies, and for a sugar-free edible, this one is quite tasty. Each bar contains 100 mg THC individually scored into 10 servings, so a little bit goes a long way for this quality stocking stuffer. Zen Cannabis also has a vegan chocolate bar crafted from ethically sourced ingredients, as well as a creamy classic milk chocolate bar. All of their products are crafted with sustainably sourced cacao, and all-natural flavors, so you can feel good about feeling good. (zencannabis.com)

Gelato Sugar Drops, which come in nine super sweet flavors — Blue Mango, Blueberry Cobbler, Dragon Fruit, Fruity Cereal, Grape, Island Punch, Orange Cream, Peach Freeze, and Watermelon Punch — that remind me a bit of my childhood favorite hard candy Jolly Ranchers, are definitely the most candy-like edible I’ve come across. I tried the Fruity Cereal flavor, which only made me the tiniest bit loopy. Each flat hard candy confection is infused with 10mg THC, and, for me at least, about a half of one is the perfect dose of giggly for a fun evening. (gelatocanna.com)

What could be better than the gift of sleep? I’ve long been a fan of Charlotte’s Web original Raspberry Sleep Gummies, which contain CBD and melatonin to help support regular sleep cycles. The company’s new Huckleberry Stay Asleep Gummies pack a potent 20mg dose of CBN designed especially for uninterrupted sleep that leaves you feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day. While CBD is extracted from hemp and known for relaxing but non-intoxicating properties (for example, topical CBD is often used for muscle aches), CBN is a sleep-specific cannabinoid quickly gaining recognition for having more targeted benefits. It’s also non-intoxicating. Everyone is different, but for me, I did find it helped me to stay asleep throughout the entire night. And both of Charlotte’s Web sleep products don’t leave you feeling drowsy the next day, as some sleep aids do. (charlottesweb.com)

Earlier this year, Ventura mom Liz Rodrigo and her business partner Roselle Mansur created a beautifully packaged new line of edibles called CaliLily. This luxury line of cannabis-infused fruit chews has three different flavors, each designed for a particular experience. The starfruit-flavored Dozing Off edible is crafted with indica-leaning THC and some CBN to help you drift off to sleep and stay there. The kaffir lime Happy Hour, my favorite flavor of the bunch, is designed with a blend of sativa-leaning THC and THCV to put you in the party mood without the cocktails, and without the hangover. And CaliLily also has the elderberry End-of-Day gummy, designed to help you relax and end your day on a chill note with a hybrid combo of 5 mg. THC and 5 mg. CBD. (calililycanna.com)

Visit local retailers for more gift ideas to keep your friends’ and family’s spirits high and their stress low.