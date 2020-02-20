Letters Vote Andy Caldwell

Salud Carbajal claims to be looking out for average Americans. However, is he?

All one has to do is check his voting record in Washington, D.C. He votes with the socialist left. Especially when it pertains to border security, immigration, impeachment, Israel, and sanctuary cities (Kate’s Law). Does he put the safety and security of Americans first?

For these reasons, my husband and I support Andy Caldwell for Congress. Andy is against socialism, is not a partisan, and will protect our national security and borders.

Your choice America. Socialism or freedom.

