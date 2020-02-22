Letters Das, a Man of Integrity

For nearly 20 years, Das Williams has been advocating for our community and has been known as a man of integrity.

Das was elected to the Board of Supervisor 53 days after Santa Barbara County voters passed Measure 64, paving the way for legal cannabis cultivation. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that growers follow regulations and to close down operations that don’t comply.

When many of the flower growers were forced out of business, he focused on keeping our dying agricultural base alive by having regulated cannabis, with well-paying jobs that infuse local cash into our economy and our school district. The cannabis growers now occupy greenhouses that would have stood vacant.

Das has fought offshore oil and gas development and continues to work passionately as 1st District Supervisor on renewable energy alternatives, including a Strategic Energy Plan, to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

As the father of young children, Das knows the value of libraries, and has worked diligently to keep our library afloat as an important community resource. The Carpinteria Valley is a place where working and middle-class families, many in agriculture, are able to live affordably. Das fought for a minimum wage increase and for farmworker overtime when he was in the Assembly.

We are grateful for all he does for us and eager to have him working on our behalf for the future.

