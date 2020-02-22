Letters

Flabbergasting Endorsement

By Alixe Mattingly, S.B.
Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 4:50am

I am flabbergasted by the Independent’s recent endorsement of Das Williams for supervisor.

You write that Das Williams is “tone deaf and arrogant,” an “ego-driven careerist,” and that you have “serious concerns about the politician and the man.” Your words.

Well, I agree, which is which is why I am fervently for Laura Capps, who is of impeccable integrity, substantive ideas and solutions for our community’s improvement, and a long record of leadership, collaboration, humility, and passion for problem solving. A true public servant.

We don’t have the opportunity too often to elect someone of Laura’s high caliber to such an important local, non-partisan position. There are many other important distinctions between these two candidates. We deserve Laura’s competence and vision.

