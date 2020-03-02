Music Andie Bronstad Wins ‘Teen Star’ 2020 San Marcos Sophomore Takes Home the Title

The Arlington Theatre recently played host to the annual Teen Star finale, in which 10 young singers compete against their peers in an evening à la American Idol. Mentored by Tariqh Akoni, guitarist and musical director for Josh Groban, and Alan Parsons, a Grammy Award–winning producer, musician, engineer, the songbirds were primed and ready for their big night on the stage. This year’s 10 singers were Andie Bronstad, Katy Caballero, Lauren Cantin, Bridget DeVine, Meghan Downing, Dawson Fuss, Jericho Guron, Audrey Harmand, Aidan Juan, and Madeleine Thomas.

After all of the contestants performed their songs, three finalists were chosen — via votes from the audience and the judges, which included Grammy Award–winning producer Randy Jackson, K-Lite deejay Catherine Remak, PCPA casting director Erik Stein, and Dishwalla lead singer Justin Fox — to return to the stage and vie for the title. After a powerful acoustic guitar and vocal rendition of the Dixie Chicks’ version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” Andie Bronstad (San Marcos, 10th grade) was named this year’s Teen Star.

