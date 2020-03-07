Letters No on 5G

I want to express my gratitude to the brave folks who spoke out against 5G cellular technology at the last City Council meeting. As an EMF-sensitive person, I am already suffering from the 4G radiation from cell phone towers plus the utility “smart” meters about which were given no choice.

Current scientific evidence is increasingly suggesting that we are all being damaged at a cellular level by these continuous doses of RF radiation. Even the World Health Organization has warned that long-term cell phone use can cause cancer.

We need to ask ourselves: Is all this wonderful convenience and entertainment really worth sacrificing our health and longevity?

Thank you, again, 5G-resisters, for speaking out.

