End of Life Matters When Is Hospice Needed? How It Works and a List of Resources Available in Santa Barbara

Hospice is specialized, compassionate care for people with a terminal illness and includes services and support for their families and caregivers. Here are the important points to understand about the practice:

• The patient’s medical prognosis must be six months or less; however, if a patient lives longer, hospice care can be extended.

• Hospice services are provided wherever the patient is: home, hospital, clinic, or special hospice facilities.

• Medical hospice care addresses pain as well as the emotional, social, and spiritual needs so that patients and their families can focus on comfort and quality of life.

• Hospice offers family members and caregivers counseling, respite care, and help with practical matters such as cooking, cleaning, and transportation.

Hospice Resources in Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara: 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Ste. 100;

(805) 563-8820; hospiceofsantabarbara.org

• Doctors’ orders and prognosis are not required

• All services are free of charge

• Individual, family, and group counseling for children, teens, and adults

• Support groups include loss of late-term pregnancy, widows/widowers, and pet loss

• In-home evaluation and support

• All services are available in Spanish

• Specially trained and supervised volunteers

• Respite care, household help, transportation

• Companionship and support

• Community outreach and education programs

VNA Health/Serenity House: 512 E. Gutierrez St.; (805) 965-5555;

vna.health

• Operates Serenity House, an 18-bed inpatient hospice house

• Doctors’ orders are required: six months or less prognosis

• Insurance is billed

• Medical care, pain and symptom relief

• Bereavement support

• Dietary counseling

• Integrative therapies: reflexology, guided imagery, music, aromatherapy, reiki

• All services are available in Spanish

• Specially trained and supervised volunteers

Assisted Home Care: 302 N. Milpas St.; (805) 569-2000;

assistedcares.com

• Doctors’ orders are required: six months or less prognosis

• Insurance is billed

• Bereavement support

• Veteran services

• All services are available in Spanish

• Specially trained and supervised volunteers

Sarah House: 2612 Modoc Rd.; (805) 563-9990; sarahhousesb.org

• Prognosis of less than three months

• Residential end-of-life care for people with low income

• Eight private bedrooms in a shared living environment

• Medical care can be integrated through local hospice providers

• Caregiver respite and support

Death Doulas and Midwives

The movement to return death to a human event, not a medical one, has spawned the emergence of this new health professional: the death doula. According to the National End-of-Life Doula Alliance, the role of the doula is to “provide non-medical holistic support and comfort,” helping families and patients recognize death as part of the natural cycle of life. See nedalliance.org.

In a similar vein, Los Angeles–based Mitch Metzner is a midwife who devotes his life to supporting people along their final journey. “A good death is not always possible, but a better death almost certainly is,” explained Metzner, who assists the dying and their families to face death meaningfully and consciously. See mitchmetzner.com.

