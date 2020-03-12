Weathering the Crisis Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Offer New Free Streaming Service

[Goleta Library, March 9, 2020] The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are excited to debut Kanopy, a new streaming movie service free for its patrons. Kanopy is an ad-free experience and offers more than 30,000 films for children and adults, including documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films, and educational videos. The films may be viewed on your TV, mobile phone, tablet, or online. Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library cardholders are able to watch up to 10 movies per month. Patrons will receive 10 play credits beginning on the first day of each month. Each video uses one play credit, and once you use a play credit, you have three days to watch the video without using another play credit.

Kanopy Kids is a collection of movies and shows for kids available only in public libraries. While at the library, your child can enjoy an enriching, educational, and entertaining film or TV series without using any of your credits.

Library Director Allison Gray said, “We are very excited to add Kanopy to the list of free services the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries have available to our patrons. The free streaming service has a marvelous collection of films to choose from — there’s something for everyone!”

Kanopy is available now. Learn more and begin watching films at https://cityofgoleta.kanopy.com.

