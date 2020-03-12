Information Santa Barbara County Public Health Releases Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Information Portal for Community

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) released a new information portal to augment its current website in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The new user-friendly communication portal uses accessible icons to organize information as a one-stop -shop information source for the community. The site is easy to navigate for the most current updates and trusted information from public health officials, as well as a section intended for PHD’s critical community health care partners. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The new COVID-19 website is located at http://PublicHealthSBC.org with information available in English and Spanish. The site features daily status reports, general information about coronavirus, prevention tips, frequently asked questions, and links to information released by the California Department of Public Health Department (CDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The PHD has been working diligently to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 case in Santa Barbara County. “Keeping the public safe and healthy is our most important responsibility. We are using all avenues of communication to ensure that our community has the most up to date information and can make informed decisions about their health and the health of those around them,” shared Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for Santa Barbara County. “Each of us must stay informed and understand what COVID-19 is, how together we can slow the spread of this disease, and how we can continue to act in the best interest of each other – all of this takes having the right information.”

Health officials note that immediate risk for the general public remains low at this time. Nevertheless, due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is more important than ever to prepare for potential community spread. The PHD reminds the community to take the following steps to protect their health and the health of those around them:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

