Visitation at Main Jail Suspended as of Saturday

By Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Thu Mar 12, 2020 | 4:16pm

[Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office: March 12, 2020] While there have not been any identified cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, the Sheriff’s Office will be exercising an abundance of caution and suspending inmate visitation effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, until further notice. The Sheriff’s Office values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time we must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit our correctional facility.

Fri Mar 13, 2020 | 00:20am
