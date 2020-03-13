Additional Information Providence School Moving to Remote Learning on March 16

Last evening, Providence School informed families that the independent PS–12 school, with campuses in San Roque and downtown Santa Barbara, will move to remote learning beginning March 16. Campuses will be closed to students but staff and faculty will report. All non-essential, school-related activities are canceled, including athletic practices and games, rehearsals, and other after-school classes and activities.



Teachers have planned lessons for remote learning and are sending materials home with students today.



In his letter to parents, Dr. Tim Loomer, interim head of school, wrote “The leadership at Providence School has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 coronavirus situation for the past several weeks. While we continue to hear from medical professionals within our community that we can safely continue to operate, we are also very aware of decisions being made by schools and organizations across California to close or switch to remote learning. … Our leadership team and board of directors have concluded that we should proactively close our campuses to students and transition to remote learning next week (Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20). We will hold classes on campus tomorrow, Friday, March 13. Coming together on campus for one more day will allow teachers to prepare students for distance learning and to send them home with books and materials they will need next week.“



Providence School is not closing due to any COVID-19 illness within the school community.



“We understand the burden this decision places on our families; it is the last thing we want to do,” wrote Dr. Loomer. “But, at this time, we feel this decision is in the best interest of our families and community at large. We are concerned for the health and well being of all of you, your extended family, and our community.”



Providence School is on Spring Break March 21–March 29. The school will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds and will evaluate the date for students to return to campus. At the present time, the planned return is for Monday, March 30.



Please see www.providencesb.org for updates.

