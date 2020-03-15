Additional Information Chumash Casino Resort Announces Temporary Closure Amid COVID-19 Concerns The closure will be effective 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 15 through the end of the month.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – March 15, 2020 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has elected to temporarily close the Chumash Casino Resort amid COVID-19 concerns. The closure will be effective 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 and extend through the end of the month.

“We have been following the COVID-19 pandemic as it progresses and have taken necessary precautions based on governmental guidance to protect our team members and guests,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “As uncertainty surrounding this threat escalates on an hourly basis, our tribe has decided to proceed with extreme caution and temporarily close the Chumash Casino Resort.”

During this projected closure, team members will remain compensated.

We will continue to monitor the progress of COVID-19 and adjust the closure of the resort as necessary. We will keep you updated if it is determined we are able to open sooner or need to extend the closure.

“The health and welfare of the community is our immediate concern,” he added. “We will remain in close communication with local, state and federal agencies to discuss the latest developments.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation.

The tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and Hadsten House in Solvang, two gas stations in Santa Ynez and its own wine label – Kitá Wines. As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 2,000 residents of Santa Barbara County.

