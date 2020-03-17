Coronavirus Deadline Extended to File State Tax Returns Individual Taxpayers in California Will Have until June 15 to File Their State Returns and Pay Any Taxes Owed

Photo: Picasa | Courtesy

State Controller Betty Yee announced a two-month extension period to file state tax returns Monday to relieve citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“During this COVID-19 pandemic, Californians’ priority focus should be on their health and well-being,” Yee said. “Having extra time beyond the April 15th deadline to file your state income tax returns and to pay any taxes owed can help you do this, as the experts work to control the spread of the coronavirus.”



Yee’s announcement only applies to California tax returns — not federal. If the Internal Revenue Service provides a longer relief period, Yee said California’s will be extended as well. Yee’s guidelines are as follows:



Individual taxpayers will have until June 15 to file their returns and pay any taxes owed.



Partnerships and LLCs also will have until June 15 to file their returns and pay any taxes owed.



Those who have quarterly estimated payments due on April 15 will now have until June 15 to make those payments.



Any taxpayer filing under this special deadline relief should note the name of the state emergency (e.g., “COVID-19” or “Coronavirus”) in black ink on the top of the tax return to inform FTB that you are filing under the special extension period. The FTB also will waive interest and any late filing or late payment penalties that otherwise would apply.



