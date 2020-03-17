Letters Toilet Paper Racketeering

Okay, so now we have a toilet paper racketeering situation all over the world.

My friend in England says it’s the same problem there, so it’s not just the U.S.

None on the store shelves, but if you look on EBay, you’ll see sellers of TP gouging prices beyond all human reason.

Why? Is coronavirus turning people into toilet paper criminals?

Those who are doing this are hurting those who aren’t.

I don’t know. Maybe they’ve read The Art Of The Deal and decided that depriving others of a true necessity in order to profit is a “trumpy” thing to do.

Insert heavy sigh here.

Add to Favorites