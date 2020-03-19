Behavioral Wellness to Prioritize Essential Services During COVID-19 Spread

Breaking News | Five Quarantined in Isla Vista Test Negative for COVID-19

By Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness
Thu Mar 19, 2020 | 9:32am

Behavioral Wellness is committed to the health and safety of clients and staff.  In order to assure safety of clients and staff with the COVID-19 spread within our community, Behavioral Wellness is transitioning to providing essential services only and limiting the volume of in-person services.  Behavioral Wellness will be providing continued services using telehealth, with exception to necessary in person services for crisis response.  All non-essential functions of the Department will be temporarily suspended.  

Clients receiving services from Behavioral Wellness should call their service clinic to schedule appointments via telehealth.  The 24/7 Access Line is also available for to the community for questions, crisis needs or linkage to alcohol and drug or mental health services and can be reached by calling 1-888-868-1649.  This is an evolving situation which Behavioral Wellness remains committed to assuring that behavioral services are not interrupted and are available for those in need.

Essential services include:

  1. 24/7 Crisis Services and Co-Response
  2. 24/7 Access Line
  3. Inpatient Mental Health Services (PHF) – No visitors allowed
  4. Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU)
  5. Outpatient Clinic Mental Health Services (Adult and Children’s)
  6. Substance Use Disorder Treatment
  7. Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)
  8. CalWORKs Resource Support Team
  9. Substance Use Disorder Residential Treatment 
  10. Intensive Residential Mental Health Services 
  11. Crisis Residential Mental Health Services 
  12. Homeless Services
  13. Forensic Services

The Behavioral Wellness Access Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-888-868-1649.

Thu Mar 19, 2020 | 17:20pm
