Behavioral Wellness to Prioritize Essential Services During COVID-19 Spread
Behavioral Wellness is committed to the health and safety of clients and staff. In order to assure safety of clients and staff with the COVID-19 spread within our community, Behavioral Wellness is transitioning to providing essential services only and limiting the volume of in-person services. Behavioral Wellness will be providing continued services using telehealth, with exception to necessary in person services for crisis response. All non-essential functions of the Department will be temporarily suspended.
Clients receiving services from Behavioral Wellness should call their service clinic to schedule appointments via telehealth. The 24/7 Access Line is also available for to the community for questions, crisis needs or linkage to alcohol and drug or mental health services and can be reached by calling 1-888-868-1649. This is an evolving situation which Behavioral Wellness remains committed to assuring that behavioral services are not interrupted and are available for those in need.
Essential services include:
- 24/7 Crisis Services and Co-Response
- 24/7 Access Line
- Inpatient Mental Health Services (PHF) – No visitors allowed
- Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU)
- Outpatient Clinic Mental Health Services (Adult and Children’s)
- Substance Use Disorder Treatment
- Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)
- CalWORKs Resource Support Team
- Substance Use Disorder Residential Treatment
- Intensive Residential Mental Health Services
- Crisis Residential Mental Health Services
- Homeless Services
- Forensic Services
The Behavioral Wellness Access Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-888-868-1649.