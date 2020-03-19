Additional Information Lompoc City Hall And Other Facilities Close City of Lompoc

Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities have been closed to the public to help keep our community safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Lompoc City Hall and the Anderson Recreation Center were added to the closures already in place at city facilities, including the Lompoc libraries, police station lobby, DeWees center and aquatic center. The closures will be reassessed every two weeks.

Utility bill payments are being accepted via drop box in the parking lot median at Civic Center Plaza, online with a fee, or over the phone by calling 875-8286 or 875-8255. Envelopes for utility payments, new utility service applications, service disconnect forms, payment assistance information and more are available in a stand at the front doors of Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Treasury and utility billing staff can also be reached via email at utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Utility billing delinquent fees will be waived during the months of March and April, and utilities will not be shut off through May. For billing questions, customers may call 875-8250 or 875-8253.

For questions about new utility connections or cancelling existing service call, customers may call 875-8258 or 875-8247. Utility service forms are also available online at:

https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/utility-service-information

The city’s community development department, including planning and building, can be reached by phone and email, and appointments are available as needed.

The planning division can be reached at 875-8213 or c_weigel@ci.lompoc.ca.us.



The building division can be reached at 875-8220 or building@ci.lompoc.ca.us.



In addition, City of Lompoc committee, commission and board meetings have been cancelled for the month of April, with the exception of the planning commission meeting on April 8.



