Weathering the Crisis S.B. Libraries Find New Way to Issue Children’s Books

A new books-to-go program at Santa Barbara’s Public Library System has so far received 450 requests in a novel children’s book program. By filling out a form, kids or parents will receive a call from librarians at one of the system’s four libraries — Central, Eastside, Montecito, Carpinteria —on when to come pick up their bundle of books. So far, they’ve filled 100 orders and hope to turn it into an adult book-fest next.

However, as the libraries doors have closed, more books are coming in than going out. A large quantity of the library’s holdings usually are out in readers hands, but with the closure of the library doors, they’ve piled up in the drop-off bins and overloaded the library floors. For now, all the outdoor bins have been locked and all books’ due dates extended.

