Weathering the Crisis City of Solvang Launches COVID-19 Resources Website

The City of Solvang, California (www.CityofSolvang.com<https://www.cityofsolvang.com/>) has officially announced that the County of Santa Barbara has been approved for the Disaster Loan Assistance process through the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”), as a State of California County under the Presidential and SBA Agency declared disasters listing. All interested Santa Barbara County businesses, private non-profits, homeowners, and renters, may visit this website to learn more about the Federal Disaster Loans available, and to apply online: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela<https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/>

The City Mayor has also announced the launch of a temporary emergency response City of Solvang COVID-19 Resources website, https://www.SolvangResources.com<https://www.solvangresources.com/>, which will be updated daily. The site was just created and will continue to be updated and filled with more resources. The site will contain multiple resource sections including links to databases, news, press releases, and assistance resources for residents and businesses.

On Friday, March 20, 2020, at 7:00 PM, the City of Solvang will hold a Special City Council Meeting<https://www.cityofsolvang.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2> in the Council Chambers, inside Solvang City Hall (1644 Oak Street, Solvang, CA 93463). Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint will be joined by Solvang City Council members in the open-to-the-public meeting, during which the City Council will be considering City of Solvang Emergency Declaration for COVID-19, and actions which the City will need to take to adjust operations to respond to the emergency, and to provide assistance to residents and businesses.

The City Hall will be open to the public; however, the City will ask anyone wishing to attend to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet in accordance with the Santa Barbara Health Order. Anyone wishing to make public comment may also alternately send comments to Public@cityofsolvang.com<mailto:Public@cityofsolvang.com> prior to the meeting, or during the meeting, which will be read into the record.

The City of Solvang also urges residents and elderly care facilities to be extra vigilant at this time, for fraud and scams surrounding COVID-19. The City is asking that residents please remind elderly loved ones and neighbors about possible fraudulent attempts via phone, email or otherwise.

