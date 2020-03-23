Letters Get on Board with the Fight

Thank you to Santa Barbara County’s public health officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, for his statements regarding every citizen’s responsibility to respect the directive to maintain social distancing.

We have an opportunity now to make a difference in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If we wait until it is even more obvious to act it will be too late.

As a retired nurse, I know that some of the real heroes in this war are the medical personnel we will depend on if we get sick. We cannot let our irresponsible use of personal freedoms put them and our entire health system at risk of breakdown and collapse.

I hope that our county government will monitor and enforce social distancing, including closing down everything but essential services.

Please do this. Please do this now.

I would implore every one of us to stay home, wash your hands, and get on board with this fight.

We need to watch out for our neighbors, stay informed, and support each other as best we can.

