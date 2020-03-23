Weathering the Crisis Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence, except as needed to maintain operations of the 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors. The Stay at Home Executive Order is an effort to preserve the public health and safety and to ensure the healthcare delivery system is capable of serving all while prioritizing those at the highest risk and vulnerability.

Californians working in these critical sectors may continue their work due to the importance of these sectors to California’s health and well-being. This is in effect until further notice. Below are key points in the Governor’s Executive Order:

Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, go to an essential job, or for outdoor recreation.

Going outside for fresh air or recreation, such as walking, hiking, biking are allowed and beneficial to one’s wellbeing.

If you go outside, keep at least 6 feet of distance between persons at all times.

Essential services will remain open, such as: o Gas stations

Pharmacies

Grocery stores

Farmers markets

Food banks

Convenience stores

Takeout and delivery at food serving facilities, such as restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry facilities

California Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated, “Our goal is simple, we need to bend the curve and disrupt the spread of the virus.”

