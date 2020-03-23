Weathering the Crisis ‘Stronger as a Community’ Tee Campaign Relying on the resiliency of our community to push through difficult times.

We, Island View Outfitters, located in the heart of Isla Vista, has partnered with Santa Barbara Foundation and United Way of SB in a Stronger as a Community Campaign. We as screen printers understand how powerful print and purposeful art can be. We designed and printed our Community Tee, which is now available for purchase and to ship on our website, www.islandviewoutfitters.com.

The local business and people of the central coast need our help.

It isn’t unfamiliar for us to experience the world has stopped turning. At times when it is needed the most, we’ve recognized the importance of connection and community and have come together to stay strong. Our pride and strength was tested through the Thomas Fire and Debris Flow just two years ago. And many times before that.

We know our community is as resilient as it can get. The strength is in our history and how we continue to show support for our friends, families, small businesses, volunteers, non-profits, emergency services, health professionals, artists, contributors, educators, coaches, mentors; every one that makes our community beloved and strong.

Let’s thrive in the 805.

Proceeds ($5.00 per shirt) from shirt sales will be donated to “COVID-19

Response Effort for Santa Barbara County”, a joint fund by The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) and the United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC). The joint partnership allows both SBF and UWSBC to address the needs of individuals, families, and nonprofits with proper coordination while rapidly meeting the needs of our community as they arise through collaborative decision-making.

Photo: Courtesy Stronger as a Community T-shirt

Island View Outfitters is the retail arm of High Desert Print Company, formerly Isla Vista Screen Printing. We have been in business for over ten years- originally starting as a small screen printing shop within a garage in Isla Vista while an undergrad at UCSB. We have spearheaded numerous campaigns over the year, which include donation campaigns for the Thomas Fire & Debris Flow and the 2014 Isla Vista shooting. We’ve donated over $20,000 in shirt proceeds for past campaigns.

We are multi-dimensional with bulk, custom screen printing, in-house designed retail merchandise for sale at our store, and venturing into new opportunities between brand development and integrated micro community manufacturing via economic development. In short, we’re creative, have a passion for community, social enterprising, and looking to stretch the boundaries of what “print” can mean for small communities.

You can find more information about us here:

Instagram @ivscreenprinting

www.theivsp.com

www.islandviewoutfitters.com

www.highdesertprint.com

Instagram @highdesertprintco

Add to Favorites