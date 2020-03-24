Letters A GoFundMe for Acme

The economic impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis on our local community, and particularly on the restaurant industry, will be felt for years to come. Many restaurant employees live paycheck to paycheck and are among the most vulnerable members of our community. The temporary closure of our eight Santa Barbara restaurants put 350 dedicated employees on furlough, which has been devastating. With sales dwindling rapidly and restrictions imposed on gathering at restaurants, it was impossible for our restaurants to remain open and survive.

In response, we are launching a fundraising campaign to provide critical support to our employees who are really hurting during this extraordinary time. We have identified three critical areas of immediate need which are: continuation of medical benefits, food supplies and small emergency grants to cover living expenses. We are currently covering these costs internally, but those resources will run out soon. 100 percent of the funds we receive through this campaign will go directly to fund these employee assistance programs.

We are in the business of creating community through food, and never has there been a time where that is needed more. It’s been our privilege to serve the Santa Barbara community for the last seven years and we are grateful for the continued support of our loyal guests. We humbly make this request to those who are looking for a way to help our community members get through this crisis. To those who decide this is a good avenue to express support, a huge heartfelt “Thank You!”

We learned about the strength, resiliency and overwhelming generosity of the Santa Barbara community after the Thomas Fire and resulting Debris Flow. We have been through tough times together and we will come through this one too. We look forward to once again being a part of a thriving local economy and to welcoming each of you back.

For more information, to donate or to share: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-assistance-for-acme-restaurant-workers.

Add to Favorites