Dear Readers and Real Estate Community,

In light of the statewide shelter-in-place order, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has directed local realtors to cancel all open houses. The Independent has therefore removed our weekly Open House Directory until further notice.

Our real estate community is still working! If you are in the market to buy a home, there are many ways that Realtors can show you houses. From virtual walkthroughs, to photo tours, property videos, and more, your Realtor is a trusted expert who will guide you through the process to find your dream home. If you are ready to sell, your Realtor will help you prepare and market your home to find the right buyer at the right price. Procedures are being put in place quickly to adapt to the current situation. Your Realtor can tell you more.

The Independent is still your best source for local real estate listings and information. Our website displays the complete SBAOR MLS inventory of properties for sale, and we have more local real-estate-related news than anywhere else at realestate.independent.com.

For information on a specific property, contact your Realtor or the listing agent, or visit sbaor.org.

Realtors:

The Independent is here to help you weather this storm and serve your clients. In lieu of the open house directory, we’re expanding our ad options to help you market your listings and your business. In addition to our usual real estate display ad sizes, we’re adding 1/8 page ads that can be used to promote a virtual open house, a property for sale or any other message. Ask your office marketing team or contact us for deadlines and details.

As the only local media company that is a member of the SBAOR, the Independent is proud to work with and alongside the local Realtor community. We are here for you now, and will be for the duration and far into the future.

To contact the Independent, call 805.965.5205 or email me at sarah@independent.com.

